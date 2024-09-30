Telecom ministry to disconnect 2.17 crore SIMs, block 2.26 lakh phones amid cyber fraud

The Union Ministry of Telecommunications has announced its decision to disconnect around 2.17 crore mobile connections, many of which were obtained using forged documents or have been implicated in cybercrime activities. In addition, 2.26 lakh mobile handsets will also be blocked as part of efforts to curb rising cyber fraud incidents. This decision was discussed during a recent high-level meeting convened by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which involved key officials from various agencies, including the Bureau of Immigration, Financial Intelligence Unit, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Senior officials from states and Union Territories were also present. The move is a part of a broader government crackdown on cybercrime, which has seen a worrying rise in recent months. Earlier this year, it was reported that over 5,000 Indians had been trapped in Southeast Asia, allegedly forced to participate in cyber fraud operations in Cambodia. These scams have resulted in losses of over ₹500 crore in just six months. In response, the Centre formed the inter-ministerial panel to identify loopholes in key sectors such as banking, immigration, and telecom.

During the meeting, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) highlighted its enhanced Know Your Customer (KYC) measures for SIM card issuance. In addition to disconnecting the SIM cards, the DoT has also been actively blocking international spoofed calls displaying Indian numbers, resulting in a 35% reduction in such calls. The ministry aims to fully implement this measure by the end of the year. Furthermore, telecom operators have been directed to submit weekly data on Indian numbers roaming in countries such as Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Hong Kong, and the Philippines. The data indicates that more than 6 lakh Indian SIM cards were active in these regions between April and June this year, sparking concerns over their potential misuse. Investigations have also revealed that over 1.4 lakh point-of-sale agents are involved in the distribution of these SIM cards, and authorities have been urged to take legal action against those complicit in fraudulent activities. An analysis conducted by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs found that 45% of cyber crimes targeting Indians originated from Southeast Asia. Since the start of this year, nearly 1 lakh cyber fraud cases have been reported through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. This initiative is part of the government's ongoing efforts to address security vulnerabilities and reduce the misuse of mobile connections and devices in criminal activities.