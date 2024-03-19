Telangana Governor Soundararajan resigns, likely to contest LS poll

Hyderabad: Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday resigned from her position as the Governor of Telangana and submitted her resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu. It is speculated that she is preparing to run in the Lok Sabha elections representing Tamil Nadu.



The Raj Bhavan confirmed in a statement that Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, has resigned with immediate effect and has submitted her resignation to the President of India.

Her resignation coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled election rally in Jagtial, Telangana, and a roadshow in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

An official stated that she has been advised to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections, potentially representing Tamil Nadu or Puducherry.

The official further revealed that Tamilisai made this decision after informing Modi, who was at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday night. She expressed her intention to re-enter active politics by participating in the Lok Sabha elections.

The official added that she might run from Puducherry, Chennai (central), or Tuthukudi, pending approval from the BJP national leadership.

In February, Tamilisai, who served as the BJP Tamil Nadu unit president before her appointment as the Telangana Governor, expressed her wish to run in the Lok Sabha elections from Puducherry. However, she stated that the final decision regarding her role would be made by Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah.

Upon completing her three-year term as the lieutenant governor, Tamilisai told reporters in Puducherry: “I aspire to be a people’s representative, but I will respect the decision of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.” She expressed a preference for Puducherry, considering it her hometown. Tamilisai Soundararajan assumed office as the Governor of Telangana in September 2019. She was the second Governor and the first woman Governor of Telangana, a state established in 2014. At the age of 58, she was the youngest among all state Governors when she took the oath.