Telangana: Barring corruption, no work done by BRS govt in 10 years, state reeling under debt claims Amit Shah

Targeting the BRS government in Telangana over its alleged failures, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said in the last 10 years, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led dispensation, barring engaging in corruption, has done nothing concrete for the people.

Addressing a press conference, he said the people of Telangana are ready to see off the BRS government in the November 30 assembly polls.

"Today youth, farmers, dalits and backward are totally disappointed. Telangana people believe that BRS did nothing else, but corruption," he claimed and said the state which was revenue surplus is now reeling under debt of lakhs of crores of rupees.

Appealing voters to vote for BJP, Shah said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has fulfilled all the promises it made, ranging from construction of Ram Temple, abrogation of article 370 or abolishing triple talaq.

"Your (people of Telangana) vote will not just decide the fate of an MLA or a government, but the future of Telangana and the country. I appeal to you to vote only after analysing the performance of each and every party. I am confident that you will vote for PM Modi-led BJP once you do an analysis of all parties," he added.

The senior BJP leader assured that after the BJP comes to power in Telangana, corruption deeds will be investigated and those responsible will be sent to jail.