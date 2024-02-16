Tejashwi Yadav joins Rahul Gandhi's 'Nyay Yatra' in Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav joined Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which resumed from Bihar's Sasaram district on Friday.

Gandhi, the Congress MP, began his yatra from the party's district office here this morning and is expected to enter Uttar Pradesh through Mohania in Kaimur district in the evening.

Yadav and Gandhi were seen sitting on the roof of a sports utility vehicle, which was slowly moving, and they waved at enthusiastic crowds that gathered along the main road of the town.

Locals queued up on both sides of the road and watched the procession.

Both leaders of the opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' will address a public meeting in Kaimur around 3 pm on Friday.

While addressing a rally in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Thursday, Gandhi came out in support of the protesting farmers, likening the cultivators to soldiers who fight on the country's borders to protect it.

The Congress leader was referring to the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march by farmers to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which started in Manipur on January 14, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.