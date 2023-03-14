Tejashwi skips CBI's questioning in land-for-jobs scam for third time

New Delhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav skipped CBI's questioning in the land-for-jobs scam for the third time on Tuesday, officials said.



Yadav was given notice to appear for questioning on Tuesday after he did not do so on March 4 and March 11, they said.

He did not appear for questioning on the third notice for Tuesday as well, they said.

The federal agency recently questioned Yadav's father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi in Delhi and Patna respectively.