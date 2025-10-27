Tejashwi says Waqf Act will be ‘thrown into dustbin’ if INDIA comes to power

Katihar/Kishanganj/Araria: Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday reiterated his promise that the Waqf (Amendment) Act would be “thrown into the dustbin” if the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar.

Addressing large election rallies in Katihar and Kishanganj, which have a Muslim majority, Tejashwi framed his promise to overturn the central law as part of a broader defence of the Constitution, democracy and communal harmony.

He also made assurances on local development. He pledged to set up a Seemanchal Development Authority, establish a world-class university, a superspeciality hospital and a centre of Aligarh Muslim University in the region if his coalition forms the government.

Referring to the record of his father, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi told the gathering that the earlier Lalu–Rabri administrations had stood firm against the RSS and communal forces.

He blamed the BJP for spreading communal hatred across the state and the country, even dubbing the party the “Bharat Jalao Party”.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act was passed by Parliament in April. The ruling BJP-led NDA has hailed the law as a step towards transparency and empowerment for backward Muslims and women in the community, while the opposition has criticised it, alleging that it infringes upon the rights of Muslims.

The controversy was inflamed on Saturday when RJD MLC Mohammad Qari Sohaib said that if Tejashwi became chief minister, “all bills will be torn apart, including the Waqf bill”, remarks that drew immediate criticism from political opponents.

Without naming Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, Tejashwi Yadav alleged, “Some people are trying to divide votes by fielding candidates forcefully, but people should not pay attention to such candidates.”

He claimed that this election is a fight to protect the Constitution, democracy and brotherhood.

“People of the state are tired of the 20-year-old Nitish Kumar government. Nitish Kumar has become like stagnant water, which has stopped flowing. It’s stinking now. Therefore, in that case, this NDA government should be thrown out,” he claimed.

“The CM is not in his senses. Corruption is rampant in each and every department of the government. The law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state,” he alleged.

Yadav claimed that the NDA government has done nothing for the development of the Seemanchal region, comprising Purnia, Araria, Kishnaganj and Katihar districts.

Yadav alleged that even after Kumar as CM for 20 years and Narendra Modi as PM for 11 years, Bihar has remained the most backward and poor state in the country. “Seemachal is the poorest region of the state. This is the time to teach them a lesson,” he added.

The RJD leader alleged that the NDA government was copying the election promises he was making.

“We promised an increase in the old-age pension. The Nitish Kumar government increased it from Rs 400 per month to Rs 1,100 per month. I promise, we will increase it to Rs 2,000 per month,” he said.

Yadav also hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “A few days ago, when Amit Shah came to Bihar, he was threatening us that he wouldn’t leave us in a condition to contest elections. I will fight and I will win. We are Biharis, true Biharis, we do not fear outsiders. “Ek Bihari sab pe bhari’ (one Bihari is stronger than everyone else),” he said.With Agency Inputs