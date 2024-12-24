Teen assaulted, urinated on in UP's Basti, kills self

Basti (UP): A 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after four men purportedly assaulted him and urinated on his face in the district's Captainganj area, police here said on Tuesday. The men, who have been arrested, also allegedly recorded the act. Superintendent of Police Krishna Gopal Chaudhury said Captainganj SHO Deepak Kumar Dubey was suspended and departmental action initiated against him. Dubey had allegedly not acted against the accused despite the boy's family lodging a complaint. Circle Officer Pradeep Kumar Tripathi said an FIR was lodged on Monday based on a complaint by the boy's uncle and the body sent for post-mortem. "Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty," he added.

The victim hailed from Sant Kabir Nagar district and was staying at his uncle's house in Basti district. Family members alleged in their complaint that the boy was invited to a birthday party on the night of December 20-21 by a villager. After he reached, he was allegedly stripped, beaten, urinated on and humiliated. The entire act was captured on video. The boy's mother alleged that the accused refused to delete the video. They also allegedly forced him to lick their spit.

Fear of the video going viral distressed the boy. He also told his family about the entire incident and a complaint was lodged at Captainganj police station but an FIR was not registered, she added. The family alleged the police took no immediate action against the accused. On Monday, unable to bear the trauma, the victim hanged himself around 1 pm. The grief-stricken family brought his body to the police station to demand justice but claimed it received no assurances. Later, the family members carried the body to the superintendent of police's office, after which they were assured of strict action. Chaudhury said the SHO was suspended after taking note of the matter.

A detailed probe is underway, he added.