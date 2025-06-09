Techno India Group launches ‘WACE’ at Siliguri campus

Kolkata: To elevate educational standards in North Bengal, Techno India Group officially launched the Western Australia Curriculum Education (WACE) at its Siliguri campus. A Press statement highlighted that the initiative, fulfilling a key commitment made during the Bengal Global Business Summit on May 19, 2025, in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, marks the first-of-its-kind offering in the region, providing students access to globally benchmarked schooling.

The launch, spearheaded by Techno India Group’s founder and managing director, Satyam Roychowdhury, aims to empower North Bengal’s youth with world-class education and direct academic pathways to leading Australian universities and global careers. Speaking at the event, Roychowdhury emphasized the transformative potential of the program, stating: “Today’s launch is not just about a new curriculum — it’s about a promise we made to bring world-class education closer to the youth of North Bengal. Through WACE, we are empowering our students to think beyond borders and seize international opportunities.”

The introduction of WACE at Techno India Group World School, Siliguri, positions the city as a hub for premium international schooling in Eastern India. The programme is expected to transform the educational landscape of the region, aligning with Techno India Group’s commitment to fostering future-ready education while supporting regional development goals. This milestone reaffirms Techno India Group’s role as a trailblazer in delivering global-standard education, ensuring North Bengal’s students are equipped to compete on an international stage, the communiqué read.