Techie Atul Subhash’s wife, family members get bail in suicide abetment case

Bengaluru: A city civil court here on Saturday granted bail to engineer Atul Subhash’s wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania in suicide abetment case.

The 34-year-old techie ended his life on December 9 in Bengaluru, alleging harassment at the hands of his estranged wife and her family. According to the prosecution, the three accused appeared before the court. Subhash had alleged that his in-laws had pressurised him to pay Rs three crore for divorse. Based on his 40-page suicide note and a one-and-half hour video explaining the situation that drove him to take the drastic step, the police booked the trio, arrested them and brought them from Uttar Pradesh to Bengaluru.