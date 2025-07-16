Tears of pride for parents

Lucknow: An atmosphere of overwhelming pride and emotion enveloped a modest Lucknow’s school on Tuesday as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force returned safely to Earth after completing his mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). His spacecraft touched down on the coast of California at 3 PM IST, marking the end of a remarkable international space assignment. Back home, eyes brimming with tears, his parents — Asha Devi and Shambhu Dayal Shukla — watched the live broadcast of the landing surrounded by teachers, students, and former classmates at City Montessori School (CMS), where Shubhanshu once studied. The school had arranged a special live screening in honour of their alumnus’ historic return.

“This is the proudest moment of our lives,” said Asha Devi, her voice trembling with emotion. “There was a moment of fear during the landing, but deep inside I believed that God would protect him. He took him to space and brought him back to us.” The scene at CMS was one of jubilation, awe, and reflection. Students cheered, teachers wiped their eyes, and old friends embraced. But the most profound emotions belonged to the Shukla family, who had waited anxiously for days, clinging to faith and memories of the young boy they once sent to school with a tiffin box and dreams in his eyes. Shambhu Dayal Shukla, the proud father, stood quietly, holding his wife’s hand as the capsule touched Earth. “He’s brought honour to the country,” he said softly. “But to us, he is still the same child who once ran through these lanes of Lucknow.”

Shubhanshu’s sister, Shuchi Mishra, echoed the family’s sentiments. “He is finally home. This is not just a personal moment — it is something the entire nation can be proud of. We are beyond grateful.”

Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission was part of a collaborative international space programme. Though technical details are still under wraps, his role aboard the ISS makes him one of the few Indians to have served on such a prestigious platform. His journey represents a growing Indian presence in global space efforts, but for his family, it represents something far more personal — his safe return.

“This is not just a scientific mission for us,” said Asha Devi, as family friends gathered around her. “This is our son coming home from the skies. This is faith fulfilled.”

Outside their home, neighbors lit diyas and distributed sweets. The modest street in Lucknow turned into a celebration zone, echoing with chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and applause for the local boy who soared into space — and returned as a national hero.