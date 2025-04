Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir gets death threat email from ISIS

New Delhi: The head coach of the India men's cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, has found himself at the centre of a security scare after he reportedly received threatening emails, Delhi Police said on Thursday. The threats were reportedly received on April 22 -- the same day terrorists gunned down 26 people, mostly tourists, in Kashmir's Pahalgam -- from a suspicious Gmail account. "We have been informed about an alleged threat mail received on an email ID associated with Gautam Gambhir. The matter is being investigated," DCP (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said in a statement. "Gautam Gambhir is already a Delhi Police protectee and we do not comment on specific security arrangements," the officer said in the statement. Gambhir, a former BJP MP, reportedly received two threat mails reading "I KILL YOU" from a sender identifying as "ISIS Kashmir", police sources said.

An email complaint regarding the threats was received at the Rajinder Nagar police station along with screenshots of the threat mails. "Dear Sir, Namaskar. As we spoke, please find below the 'Threat Mails' received on the mail ID of Mr Gautam Gambhir (Ex-MP), Head Coach Indian Cricket Team. Kindly register the FIR accordingly and ensure the safety and security of the family," the complaint read. This isn't the first time that Gambhir has been threatened. In 2022, he received similar threats, prompting the authorities to tighten his security measures.