Tata Advanced joins hands with Dassault Aviation to produce Rafale fuselage in India

New Delhi: French aerospace major Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) will jointly manufacture fuselage for Rafale combat jets in India from 2028 that will mark production of the critical component for the first time outside France.

Under the partnership, TASL will set up a cutting-edge facility in Hyderabad to produce key fuselage sections for Rafale aircraft — a venture that is being seen as a significant forward movement for India’s aerospace sector. The joining of hands by TASL and Dassault Aviation came as the French company has emerged as a key contender for India’s mega fighter programme under which it is acquiring 114 new jets for the Indian Air Force. Over a month ago, India and France signed an intergovernmental agreement sealing a mega deal to procure 26 Rafale marine jets at a cost of Rs 64,000 crore.

“Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited have signed four production transfer agreements to manufacture the Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage in India, marking a significant step forward in strengthening the country’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities and supporting global supply chains,” the TASL said in a statement. Under the scope of the partnership, the TASL will set up a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad for the manufacture of key structural sections of the Rafale, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section. The first fuselage sections are expected to roll off the assembly line in financial year 2028, with the facility expected to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month, according to TASL. “For the first time, Rafale fuselages will be produced outside France. This is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India,” said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation. Trappier said this supply chain will contribute to the successful ramp-up of the Rafale and that it will meet quality and competitiveness requirements.

Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TASL, said the partnership “marks a significant” step in India’s aerospace journey. “The production of the complete Rafale fuselage in India underscores the deepening trust in Tata Advanced Systems’ capabilities and the strength of our collaboration with Dassault Aviation,” he said. “It also reflects the remarkable progress India has made in establishing a modern, robust aerospace manufacturing ecosystem that can support global platforms,” he said.

The TASL said its partnership with Dassault Aviation aims to strengthen India’s position as a key player in the global aerospace supply chain while supporting its goal of greater economic self-reliance.

The Dassault Aviation is a front-runner for the multi-role fighter aircraft contract. The other contenders include Lockheed Martin’s F-21, Boeing’s F/A-18 and the Eurofighter Typhoon.

In April 2019, the IAF issued an RFI (Request for Information), or initial tender, to acquire 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) at a cost of around USD 18 billion.

It was billed as one of the world’s biggest military procurement programmes in recent years.