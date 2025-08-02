Tariffs won’t deter progress in India-US relations, says MEA

NEW DELHI: India responded with a calm and measured reply to US’ criticism of its continued Russian oil purchases. “In securing our energy needs, we are guided by what is on offer in the market and the prevailing global circumstances,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said here on Friday evening.

The US has increased pressure on India to stop buying Russian oil, arguing it amounts to funding Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the purchases “a point of irritation” in comments on Friday morning. Rubio acknowledged India’s vast energy needs and that it was purchasing oil and gas from Russia because the sanction-hit country is offering steep discounts.

Even as the U S formally imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, New Delhi reaffirmed its unflinching commitment to a robust and lasting strategic relationship with Washington—reiterating that the ties are based on common democratic values, mutual strategic interests, and a deep pool of people-to-people connections.

Speaking to reporters, Jaiswal highlighted that the India-US relationship has survived global change and geopolitical flux and has come out all the stronger and more resilient.

“This relationship has weathered a few transitions and tests. We remain committed to the substantive agenda that the two nations have agreed to and are positive the relationship will continue to progress,” said Jaiswal.

Emphasizing the maturity and strength of the bilateral relationship, Jaiswal confirmed that the focus at present continues to be on enhancing cooperation in major sectors. “India and the United States enjoy a broad global strategic partnership based on mutual interests, democratic values, and strong people-to-people connections,” he added.

His comments came at a moment when the India-US relationship which covers a wide range of cooperation—from defense and emerging technologies to energy, trade, and world order is laying renewed focus on continuity even in the face of contentious developments such as tariff imposition and sanctions, follows from a broader diplomatic appreciation between the two countries.

“India and America’s defence and security relations are extremely robust. This will be even stronger in the coming days and the coming years,” Jaiswal said,

He also mentioned the continuing evolution of the India-US Compact for the 21st Century, which is a road map for long-term cooperation. “These bonds have become stronger in the past seven years. There could be more to this partnership under the India-US Compact for the 21st Century,” the spokesperson stressed.

When queried on particular bilateral matters or recent events concerning the US, Jaiswal requested more context. “For as much as this particular question was concerned, I said that it would be good if you could frame that question in a bit of history,” he recommended, referencing the need to see the dynamic nature of the relationship through the lens of history.

New Delhi’s diplomatic tone also subtly addressed the US sanctions announced earlier this week on two Indian firms allegedly involved in oil trade with Iran, in violation of US restrictions. “We have noted the sanctions and are investigating,” a senior government official said, without further detail. The issue is said to be under scrutiny by concerned departments such as the MEA and the Ministry of Commerce, although no confirmation was offered on whether it has been formally brought to the US administration’s notice.

In another development, the MEA did not comment on the recent social media statement by President Trump indicating that India may “one day purchase oil from Pakistan.” Jaiswal said: “I would say that I have no comments to make,” reflecting India’s long-standing practice of not reacting to speculative or politically motivated statements—especially in the midst of the U.S. election period.

In the meantime, rumors regarding Indian oil majors stopping crude oil imports from Russia have also picked up pace. Rebutting media questions, the MEA spokesperson refused to deny or confirm the reports. “Our general approach has been to look at what is available in the market and review the international situation accordingly,” he said, adding that no particular updates on Russian oil are available at the moment.

Speaking on India’s relationship with Russia, Jaiswal said that ties between the two nations have a time-tested partnership.

“”Our ties with any country stand on their merit and should not be seen from the prism of a third country. As far as India-Russia relations are concerned, we have a steady and time-tested partnership,” he said.

Throughout it all, the one message conveyed by South Block was unremitting and unambivalent: the US-India partnership is forward-looking, strategically aligned, and is positioned to master the challenge of the 21st century—to meet its complexities, not merely respond to them.