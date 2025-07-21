Op Sindoor a ‘Vijay Utsav’, says PM Modi, calls for a unified celebration of Indian Armed Forces

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Parliament's Monsoon session is like a 'Vijay Utsav' as the Indian armed forces achieved their objectives under Operation Sindoor 100 per cent, and expressed confidence that the MPs will articulate this sentiment in one voice. Speaking with the media before the start of the session, the prime minister hailed the multi-party delegations that visited various parts of the world to convey India's position post-Operation Sindoor for their efforts in removing the veil from the face of the master of terrorists - Pakistan.

The Monsoon session is a 'Vijay Utsav' (victory celebration) as the might of India's military power and capability were manifested in Operation Sindoor, he said "In Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces achieved the objectives that were laid out 100 per cent. The armed forces under 22 minutes, as part of Operation Sindoor, hit the masters of terrorism in their homes and reduced their hideouts to rubble," Modi said. "I had said in Bihar that our military prowess had been manifested in a very short span of time. The world has also been drawn to the military capability of 'Made in India'," he said. Modi expressed confidence that during the Session, the MPs in one voice and with a victorious spirit will articulate these feelings that will strengthen India's military capability, inspire the people, and will also give a boost to the Made in India defence capabilities.

He also said that the brutal massacre in Pahalgam shocked the entire world and drew global attention to terrorism and its epicentre. Modi also hailed his government's decisive action against naxalism, saying "the red corridors are turning into green growth zones". "The country has been suffering from violent incidents from the start, be it terrorism or naxalism. But today Naxalism and Maoism are shrinking big time. With the objective of uprooting naxalism, security forces are moving ahead with a new enthusiasm," he said. "I can say with pride that in the country, numerous districts have come out of the grip of naxalism and are breathing freely. Our Constitution is winning," Modi said. He also hailed the economic transformation in the last 11 years, saying that when his government took office India was part of the fragile five but was now moving forward towards becoming the third biggest economy. Referring to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's space sojourn, Modi said that for the first time, India's tricolour flew at the International Space Station. "This was a moment of pride for every person in the country. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will in one voice hail this achievement," he said. Peace and development is moving ahead shoulder to shoulder in the last decade, Modi said.