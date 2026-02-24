Tamil Nadu releases final electoral roll, nearly 74 lakh names deleted

Chennai: The Election Commission of India on Monday published the final electoral roll for Tamil Nadu, showing that 74.07 lakh voter names were removed during the latest revision, taking the total electorate in the state to 5.67 crore.



Addressing a press conference, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said the electorate stood at 6.41 crore before the Special Intensive Revision process began. “A total of 97.37 lakh names were deleted during the SIR exercise, and after the revision, 74,07,207 names stand removed as on today,” she said.

At the same time, the roll saw new additions. Around 7.40 lakh voters in the 18 to 19 age group were enrolled. Patnaik said the process of continuous updation would begin immediately.

The Special Intensive Revision was carried out with January 1, 2026 as the qualifying date and was conducted from October 27, 2025. As of that date, the state had 6,41,14,587 electors. After enumeration, a draft roll published on December 19, 2025 listed 5,43,76,756 voters. During the claims and objections window from December 19, 2025 to January 30, 2026, 27.53 lakh eligible voters were added, while 4.23 lakh ineligible names were removed.

According to the final roll, male voters number 2,77,38,925, female voters 2,89,60,838 and third gender voters 7,617. Electors aged 18 to 19 account for 12.51 lakh, persons with disabilities 4.63 lakh and senior citizens aged above 85 years 3.99 lakh. Among constituencies, Sholinganallur in Chengalpattu district has the highest electorate with 5,36,991 voters, followed by Avadi in Thiruvallur district with 4,28,772. Harbour in Chennai district has the lowest with 1,16,896 voters, followed by Egmore with 1,34,879.The final roll is available on the Chief Electoral Officer’s website. Patnaik urged voters to verify their details and submit Form 6, 7 or 8 online or offline if required.

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, the district election officer, released electoral rolls for 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai district.