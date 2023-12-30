Tamil Nadu govt keen on upgrading EV infrastructure in state: Industries Minister

The Tamil Nadu government is in discussion with the state electricity board to enable setting up of charging facilities along arterial roads and highways as part of its efforts to boost the EV sector, Minister for Industries T R B Rajaa has said.

The government has instructed electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers also to invest in charging stations, he added.

The move comes in the backdrop of the government giving a big push to the electric vehicle industry in the state. To boost growth, the government had released the EV policy, he said.

"Of all electric vehicles sold in the country, about 70 per cent of the two-wheelers and 40 per cent of four-wheelers are manufactured in Tamil Nadu. That is a huge number and the consumption of EVs in Tamil Nadu is also picking up now," he said in an interview.

"We will have the ecosystem for the EV industry. Infrastructure is also being built and charging stations are also coming up, so I think that will help boost the EV industry in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Responding to a query, he said, "we have asked all the (EV) manufacturers also to invest in charging stations and are also in talks with TANGEDCO (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) to provide space for charging stations along the highways."

To another query on the possible time-frame for the launch of charging facilities for battery operated vehicles, he said, "by the Global Investors Meet (scheduled to be held on January 7 and 8, 2024) you will have some good announcements."

To boost the battery operated vehicles industry, the state government unveiled its EV policy which aims to attract investments to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore and generate 1.50 lakh jobs.

Tamil Nadu has transformed into a leading electric vehicle manufacturing hub, with new entrants including Ather Electric and Ola Electric having set up their production facilities, the policy said.

The EV policy was launched in the backdrop of the government expecting battery operated vehicles to play a crucial role in the electrification of last mile connectivity.

"To support this goal, Tamil Nadu aims to electrify the vehicular fleets operating in the state by leveraging its vibrant automotive ecosystem comprising original equipment manufacturers, auto component ancillaries, highly skilled workforce and robust R&D capabilities," the policy said.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced 100 per cent road tax exemption till December 31, 2025 for battery operated vehicles - two-wheelers, private cars, three-seater autorickshaws, transport vehicles and light goods carriers among others.