Tamil Nadu: ED conducts searches in sand mining case

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted searches in Tamil Nadu as part of a money laundering investigation linked to probe alleged illegal sand mining in the state, official sources said.

The premises of Aadhav Arjun, son-in-law of 'lottery king' Santiago Martin, apart from some others in Chennai and Coimbatore are being covered, the sources said.

About 10 premises are being searched in the alleged illegal sand mining case that is being investigated by the ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Martin has been probed by the ED as part of another money laundering case that stems from a CBI case against him and others for alleged offences relating to the sale of lotteries of the Sikkim government.

Martin, known as the "lottery king", and his company-- Future Gaming Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.-- was stated to be the master distributor of Sikkim lotteries.