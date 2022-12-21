Taking Out Electronic Gadgets For Security Check At Airports Could End Soon

According to reports, passengers may soon be able to pass through airport security checks without having to lay out laptops, phones and chargers in separate trays, easing the congestion that has made news this month.

Reportedly, the organisation which looks after the aviation security, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), is set to launch a mandate within a month that will lead to the adoption of modern equipment which will be used to screen bags without taking out the electronic devices.

Several airports in the US and Europe already use such baggage scanners, which do not require passengers to remove their electronic devices or jackets.

According to sources, the Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad will first witness the installation of these machines and they will reach other airports within a year

This step was taken after some of the country's busiest airports experienced a chaos due to a surge in travel, this resulted in the deployment of more staff and security equipment.

It took the passengers a lot of time to pass through check-in and security at the main domestic and international terminals of the Delhi Airport, resulting in flight delays.

The commotion at Delhi airport forced India's biggest airline IndiGo to request passengers to reach at Delhi airport for check-in at least 3-1/2 hours before their flight, usually which is two hours. Other airline flights got delayed.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the airport and assued that more x-ray machines and staff were being added to Terminal 3.

He also claimed that necessary actions were being taken at other airports, including Mumbai and Bengaluru airports.

"In the last 24 to 36 hours, all agencies have swung into action to mitigate congestion at every checkpoint at all major airports. Congestion at entry points and check-in counters at T3 has eased," Civil Aviation Minister said.

Aviation industry in India has picked up since COVID-19 restrictions have eased.

December is usually a busy month for the global aviation sector, however, there was a set-back due to Covid-19 but the traffic is expected to be higher this year after two years of restrictions.