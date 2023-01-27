Take fundamental duties towards environment seriously to tackle climate change: VP Dhankhar

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday said the critical issue of climate change can be addressed effectively by taking the fundamental duties towards the environment seriously.



He also called upon the youth to not forget about their fundamental duties while exercising fundamental rights.

Interacting with members of the National Service Scheme (NSS) contingent here which took part in the Republic Day parade, the vice president complimented the students for their efforts in the betterment of communities, a statement from the Vice President's Secretariat said.

Commending that there was an equal number of boys and girls in the NSS contingent, Dhankhar said this gender representation is also visible in the leadership positions being held by Indians globally.

Asserting that India is on the rise and that it is at a "very important time of its amrit kaal", Dhankhar said the youth should rightfully take pride in India's technological achievements, economic development and welfare initiatives over the years.

Noting that India has become the fifth largest economy recently, he expressed confidence that the nation will be the third largest economy before the end of the decade.

Nearly 200 volunteers, who were selected from five zonal camps across the country for the Republic Day programme, interacted with the vice president.

The volunteers were drawn from various streams of higher education.