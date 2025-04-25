‘Take extra care’: J&K CM contacts state CMs over reports of harassment of Kashmiris

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced Thursday that his administration is actively coordinating with other state governments where Kashmiris have reportedly faced harassment following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

“The J&K government is in touch with the governments of the states where these reports are originating from. I’m also in touch with my counterpart chief ministers in these states & have requested they take extra care,” Abdullah posted on X.

Abdullah’s response came after National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar publicly called for intervention, noting that “Numerous videos showing Kashmiri students nationwide terrified for their safety are being widely shared on social media. Requesting @CM_JnK @OmarAbdullah sb to immediately intervene and speak to his counterparts across the country.”

To address these concerns, the J&K Resident Commission in New Delhi has established a 24-hour helpline for students from the Union Territory studying throughout India.

“The students hailing from J&K, studying in different States, may contact Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commission, New Delhi in case of any help/assistance,” according to an official statement released by the Union Territory government.

The Commission has made multiple contact numbers available: 7303620090, 9682389265, 9419158581, 01124611108, 01124615475, 01124611157, 01126112021, and 01126112022. Officials confirmed these lines will remain operational around the clock to provide support to affected individuals following the security incident in Pahalgam.