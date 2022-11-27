Taiwan Prez resigns as party leader after election loss

Taipei: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party following local election losses on Saturday in which voters chose the opposition Nationalist party in several major races across the self-ruled island.

Concerns about threats from rival China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, took a backseat to more local issues in the elections.

Tsai had spoken out many times about "opposing China and defending Taiwan" in the course of campaigning for her party.