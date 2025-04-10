Tahawwur Rana to reach Delhi today, MHA appoints Narender Mann special public prosecutor

New Delhi: The Central government has appointed Advocate Narender Mann as the Special Public Prosecutor for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case hearing. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a gazette notification on Wednesday in this regard. The notification, signed by Joint Secretary Adhijit Sinha, states that Mann has been appointed for a period of three years or till the completion of the trial of the said case, whichever is earlier. “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 15 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008), read with sub-section (8) of section 18 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), the Central Government hereby appoints Narender Mann, Advocate, as Special Public Prosecutor for conducting trial and other matters related to NIA case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI on behalf of the NIA before the NIA Special Courts at Delhi and Appellate Courts, for a period of three years from the date of publication of this notification or till the completion of trial of the said case, whichever is earlier,” it states.

The development comes as the Mumbai terror attack case accused, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who is also said to be one of the masterminds, lands in India. The 64-year-old Pakistan-born Canadian national is being extradited from the US after a prolonged legal battle. A special chartered flight carrying him departed from the US on April 9 and is expected to land in Delhi any time. Upon his arrival, Rana will be formally arrested by the NIA and is likely to be produced in a Delhi court shortly after. He is expected to be lodged in a high-security ward in Tihar Jail. Authorities have already made extensive preparations to hold him securely within the prison complex. As per sources, the Nayayik Abhiraksha Vahini of Delhi Police, which ferries jail inmates, was asked by the NIA to send a jail van, along with pilot escorts, to the airport on Thursday. Sources also confirmed that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure the safe transit and custody of the high-profile terror suspect. A high-level interrogation team of the NIA will question Rana soon after his arrival. The team will comprise two Inspector Generals (IG), one Deputy Inspector General (DIG), and one Superintendent of Police (SP). Intelligence Agency officials are also expected to be involved in the interrogation.

In view of the sensitivity surrounding the case, Delhi Police's elite SWAT unit has been deployed to ensure the secure movement of NIA officials. Additionally, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has been placed on high alert, while SWAT commandos have been stationed at the airport to manage security. As part of the elaborate security arrangements, the responsibility of maintaining the outer security cordon has been entrusted to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and local police teams. Security has also been beefed up at the NIA headquarters in the national capital. Rana, a close associate of David Coleman Headley alias Dawood Gilani -- the main conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai attacks -- has been charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy, waging war against the Government of India, murder, and forgery, along with charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Despite the progress, Mumbai Police are yet to receive formal notification regarding his transfer to the city for trial proceedings. Rana is also suspected of having close ties with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was responsible for orchestrating the attacks that claimed 166 lives. The joint operation to extradite Rana has been coordinated between the NIA and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), marking a critical moment in India's ongoing efforts to bring the masterminds of the 26/11 attacks to justice.