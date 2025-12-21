T20 WC: Gill dropped, Ishan back as selectors go for impact; Axar Patel named vice-captain

MUMBAI: In a bold move aimed at strengthening the squad, the Indian selectors on Saturday dropped Shubman Gill from the T20 World Cup team, bringing back wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan along with Rinku Singh. Gill’s omission, though notable, came as little surprise given his recent form. In his place, Axar Patel has been named the new vice-captain. Despite being a consistent performer across Tests and ODIs, Gill has struggled to cement a role in T20Is, particularly as an opener, where India now prioritises high-impact starts over accumulation. His strike-rate in powerplays and the emergence of more explosive options appear to have worked against him, with scores of 4, 0, and 28 in three games against South Africa. “Shubman Gill is short of runs at the moment and missed the last WC too,” said chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

Kishan’s return signals the selectors’ renewed focus on left-right combinations and aggressive wicketkeeping-batters at the top. After being out of favour due to fitness and availability issues, Kishan impressed in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, leading Jharkhand to the title with a century. “It’s not about Gill’s form. We wanted to have a keeper at the top,” said skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Kishan’s inclusion led to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jitesh missing out. India have bolstered power at the top and middle order with Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar, Tilak Varma, and Kishan, while Rinku continues as a specialist finisher. All-round depth remains key, with Hardik Pandya balancing the XI alongside Shivam Dube, and the Axar–Washington Sundar duo providing control and batting depth. The bowling unit combines experience and experimentation, led by Jasprit Bumrah and supported by Arshdeep Singh. Harshit Rana offers raw pace and bounce, while spin options include Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and the versatile Axar and Sundar. India will start their campaign against the USA on February 7, followed by matches against Namibia, Pakistan, and the Netherlands, with the Super 8s beginning February 21 and the final slated for March 8. The squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vc), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rinku Singh.