Swede held for molesting crew member onboard

Mumbai: A 63-year-old Swedish national was arrested for allegedly molesting a crew member onboard an IndiGo flight, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

Accused Klas Erik Harald Jonas Westberg was allegedly in an inebriated state when the incident took place on Thursday onboard the IndiGo 6E-1052 Bangkok-Mumbai flight, the Sahar police station official said.

He is accused of touching a crew member inappropriately while making an in-flight food purchase and also assaulted a co-passenger who intervened, the official said.

Westberg was handed over to Mumbai police when the flight landed in the metropolis and was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (molestation) and other provisions of the Aircraft Act, the police official said. He was released on bail by the Andheri metropolitan magistrate court on Friday, the official added. Westberg is the eighth airline passenger arrested in India in the past three months for alleged unruly behaviour.

On March 23, two men were arrested for drinking alcohol, hurling abuses at co-passengers and crew on board a Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo flight, the official added.