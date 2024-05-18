Swati Maliwal alleges CCTV tampering at Kejriwal's house

In a new twist in the Swati Maliwal assault case, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP has accused authorities of tampering with the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Swati Maliwal, the former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), took to the microblogging site X on Friday evening, stating, "I have received information that now these people are tampering with the CCTV of the house." She also tagged the Delhi Police in her post.

Earlier, a team from Delhi Police, including Additional DCP Delhi North, Civil Lines Police Station SHO, and forensic officials, visited the Chief Minister's residence on Friday evening to recreate the scene as part of the investigation into Maliwal's alleged assault. Maliwal was present during this investigation, which concluded around 2.15 am on Saturday after a thorough examination and videography of the premises.

This development follows a written complaint by Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, against Maliwal, alleging unauthorized entry, verbal abuse, threats, and potential involvement of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the incident. Kumar's complaint also suggested that the assault allegations might have political motives, particularly with the Lok Sabha elections underway. Notably, the Vigilance Department recently terminated Kumar's service as Kejriwal's assistant due to a pending criminal case.

Amidst the controversy, AAP shared a purported video clip from the CM's residence, allegedly from the day of the assault, showing Maliwal arguing with security personnel. The video, posted by a news channel, was captioned "Swati Maliwal ka sach (Swati Maliwal's truth)," marking the first time AAP publicly contradicted Maliwal's allegations. This contradicted earlier statements from AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who had claimed that Kejriwal had taken the incident seriously and promised strict action.

The Delhi Police had already filed an FIR based on Maliwal's complaint on Thursday. She alleged that Kumar slapped her multiple times, dragged her, and kicked her in the chest, stomach, and pelvis area. According to the FIR, the assault took place on May 13 at the Chief Minister's Civil Lines residence.

The internal conflict within AAP intensified as Maliwal accused her party of protecting a "Gunda" (thug) and engaging in character assassination. Her response followed a press conference by AAP leader Atishi, who described Maliwal's visit to Kejriwal's residence as part of a conspiracy. Maliwal criticized newer party leaders in her post, emphasizing her long-standing association with AAP and accusing the party of making a "U-turn" on their stance regarding the assault.

Delhi's Tis Hazari court recorded Maliwal's statement on Friday. The FIR against Bibhav Kumar and others was filed under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354B (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman).