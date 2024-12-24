‘Swarnim Bharat’ theme for R-Day tableaux; 15 states, UTs in spotlight

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence announced on Monday that 15 states and Union Territories (UTs) have been selected to present their tableaux at the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2025, along the Kartavya Path. The theme for this year’s tableaux is ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’ (Golden India: Heritage and Progress), reflecting the nation’s rich cultural heritage and progressive strides.

The shortlisted states and UTs are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Additionally, 11 Union government ministries and departments will also participate in the parade, showcasing their own creative expressions aligned with the theme.

“Every year, states, UTs, and central ministries present their tableaux as part of the Republic Day celebrations. This year’s theme emphasises a balance between our cultural heritage and developmental milestones,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the selection of tableaux follows a “robust, fair, and transparent” process evaluated by an Expert Committee, comprising eminent personalities from diverse fields such as art, culture, architecture, choreography, and sculpture. The evaluation criteria included conceptual uniqueness, creative expression, and a harmonious representation of heritage and progress. Attention to detail in colours, textures, proportions, and aesthetic balance was also emphasised.

“To improve the quality of tableaux, a consultative process was adopted this year. Senior officials met in April 2024 to discuss and implement various suggestions, ensuring innovation and refinement in the final presentations,” the statement added.

Beyond the parade, all states and UTs—irrespective of selection—are invited to display their tableaux during the Bharat Parv event at the Red Fort, scheduled from January 26 to 31.

Tableaux have been a defining feature of the Republic Day Parade, providing a vibrant visual narrative of India’s diversity and progress. The selected presentations for 2025 aim to highlight India’s cultural inclusiveness, historical legacy, and development journey, aligning with the overarching theme of ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that this year’s Republic Day celebrations would be a spectacular showcase of India’s achievements, resilience, and vision for the future, presenting a unified image to both domestic and global audiences.