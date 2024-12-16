Suvendu defeated on his own turf, landslide victory for Trinamool

Kolkata: Wresting the Contai Cooperative Bank elections from BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari’s bastion, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday secured a landslide victory by clinching 101 out of the 108 seats while the BJP managed to bag a paltry half-a-dozen seats. A solitary seat was won by the Independent candidate.

“The BJP has failed to win in any of the 14 branches of Contai Cooperative Bank indicating clearly that the people are with our leader Mamata Banerjee,” said Akhil Giri, MLA of Ramnagar, who was in-charge of the elections for the TMC.

He alleged that the voting in the Contai Co-Operative was not held for a long time due to legal issues. “The elections were held with deployment of Central Forces which is a blemish for the state in the history of co-operative elections. But people have the last say in democracy and they have rejected the BJP paving way for the TMC to form the entire 15-member directorial board,” he added.

The Supreme Court had issued directions for conducting the co-operative bank polls through deployment of Central Forces. A buoyant BJP, riding high on Apex Court decision and making a massive hue and cry on issues like RG Kar rape & murder protest, corruption, misgovernance, among others thought to make most of it in the recent polls — but the public’s mandate sent all their claims packing in the recently-concluded bypolls followed by the Contain co-operative polls — sending another jolt to the saffron camp.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was the chairman of the Co-Operative Bank when he was with TMC. However, he had to resign after defecting to the BJP and the Board was functioning through administrators.

According to sources, Mamata Banerjee, who held a meeting in her Assembly chamber, instructed the seven legislators of East Midnapore to keep aside differences, if any and fight unitedly. Banerjee formed a committee of the MLAs of East Midnapore in connection with the polls and made Akhil Giri, MLA Ramnagar the observer. Later when she visited Digha last Tuesday-Wednesday, she held a meeting with the members of the core team in connection with the polls.

The total voters of this Cooperative Bank vote was over 80,000.

BJP leader Dibyendu Adhikari alleged that TMC had tried to create unrest at a number of booths during the elections and had prevented BJP voters from casting their votes.