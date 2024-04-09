Suspended Maldivian minister mocks Indian flag; apologises later

Male: Mariyam Shiuna, a former Maldivian deputy youth minister who was suspended earlier this year for making derogatory comments about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has now come under fire for a social media post that appeared to mock the Indian flag. The post, which altered a campaign poster of the Opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), included elements of the Indian flag and the logo of India’s ruling party.

Shiuna has since apologised for the post on her X account, stating that the inclusion of the Indian flag was unintentional and expressing regret for any misunderstanding caused.

“I would like to address a recent social media post of mine that has garnered attention and criticism. I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offence caused by the content of my recent post.,” she wrote.

“It was brought to my attention that the image used in my response to the Maldivian opposition party MDP bore a resemblance to the Indian flag. I want to make it clear that this was entirely unintentional, and I sincerely regret any misunderstanding it may have caused,” she wrote on X.

“Maldives deeply value its relationship and, the mutual respect we share with India. In future I will be more vigilant in verifying the content I share to prevent such oversights,” the suspended junior minister posted.

She denied any intention to mock India and claimed to have used the design of the Indian flag “by mistake.”

Despite her apology, Shiuna did not provide an explanation for her use of the logo of India’s ruling BJP in the post, which has drawn criticism. The incident occurred ahead of the Maldivian parliamentary elections scheduled for April 21.

Following the backlash, Shiuna deleted the controversial post and removed the title “Deputy Minister” from her X account’s bio. Her actions have been widely criticised by the Indian media and public, with many calling for her dismissal. This incident has further strained the already tense relations between the two countries, following Shiuna’s suspension for previous derogatory remarks against India and Prime Minister Modi.

The Maldives, a key maritime neighbour of India in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), holds a significant position in India’s ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ initiatives.agencies