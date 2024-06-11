Suspected militants ambush Manipur CM’s advance security convoy, one injured

Imphal: Suspected militants ambushed the advance security convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Kangpokpi district on Monday morning, injuring one personnel, police reported.



The convoy was heading to the violence-hit Jiribam district when it was attacked around 10:30 am near Kotlen village on National Highway-53. Multiple gunshots were fired at the security vehicles, prompting a retaliatory response from the forces, a police officer stated.

“Security forces have reached the ambush site, approximately 36 km from the state capital, and have launched combing operations to locate the gunmen,” he said.

An official noted that CM Biren Singh, who has not yet returned to Imphal from Delhi, was planning to visit Jiribam to assess the situation there.

Biren Singh condemned the ambush, describing it as a direct attack on himself and the people of Manipur, and assured that the “rule of law” would be upheld.

Speaking to reporters at Shija hospital, where the injured individual is receiving treatment, Singh said: “It is very unfortunate and highly condemnable. This attack on the chief minister is a direct attack on the people of the state. The state government must take decisive action.”

Singh expressed relief that the injured person was not seriously hurt and added: “Previously, the state government refrained from retaliating in hopes of reaching an understanding through dialogue.”

“However, persistent violent acts have been committed as if the state government does not exist. This deeply troubles me. Insults to state authorities have been tolerated for too long. The attack on the advance security team is an attack on me as well,” Singh stated, urging the public to consider who supports the government and who opposes it.

Regarding his recent conversations with the affected people of Jiribam, Singh said: “I spoke with them over the phone, promising to visit in two or three days to address their needs, and they were pleased. I returned from Delhi because the situation in the state is critical.”

He had been in Delhi to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, which he attended as part of his duties as Chief Minister.

Jiribam district has been gripped by violence since June 6. More than 70 houses have been burned, along with two police outposts and a forest beat office. The violence has displaced approximately 600 people.