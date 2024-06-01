‘Surrendering on June 2’: Kejriwal asks supporters to take care of his ailing parents

New Delhi: In a heartfelt message to the people of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured residents that all public services, including 24-hour free electricity, healthcare, and free bus travel for women, will continue uninterrupted despite his impending surrender. Kejriwal, whose interim bail expires on June 2, made this announcement during a virtual press conference on Friday. He also asked the people to take care of his old and ailing parents after he is gone. “We are all fighting dictatorship together. If something happens to me to save the country, if I even lose my life, then do not be sad,” stated Kejriwal expressing his resolve against the challenges faced during his incarceration.

“I will leave my house around 3 pm (on Sunday) to surrender. It is possible that this time they will torture me more, but I will not bow down,” he said.

Reflecting on his recent 50-day stay in jail, the AAP National Convenor revealed instances of mistreatment, particularly concerning his health. “They stopped my insulin injections for many days; my sugar reached 300, 325 (mg/dL),” he said, detailing the impact on his kidneys and liver. He also mentioned significant weight loss, raising concerns about potential serious health issues.

Kejriwal expressed pride in his sacrifices, emphasising: “I am proud that I am going to jail to save the country from dictatorship. They tried to break me in many ways, but they did not succeed.”

Despite the adversities, Kejriwal reassured Delhiites of his unwavering commitment to their welfare. “You take care of yourself, I worry a lot about you in jail. Your free electricity, Mohalla clinics, hospitals, free medicines, treatment, free bus travel for women, 24 hours electricity and all other works will continue,” he promised.

Kejriwal also made an emotional plea for the well-being of his elderly parents. “My parents are very old, my mother is very ill. Take care of my parents after I am gone, pray for them, pray to God,” he urged, highlighting the strain his imprisonment has placed on his family.

Addressing the possibility of further torture, Kejriwal remained defiant. “It is possible that this time they will torture me more, but I will not bow down,” he declared.

Concluding his address, Kejriwal thanked his supporters for their unwavering support and invoked their prayers for his safety. “It is because of your prayers that I am alive today, and your blessings will protect me in the future too,” he said, expressing hope for a swift return.