Surprise DGCA checks uncover maintenance, ramp safety lapses

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has uncovered a series of violations across various segments of the Indian aviation ecosystem following an intensive surveillance campaign conducted just days after the June 12 Air India plane crash.

In a detailed statement released Tuesday, the aviation regulator reported deficiencies spanning airlines, airports, ground handling, aircraft maintenance, and safety procedures. Though specific names of airlines and airports were not disclosed, the DGCA confirmed that inspections were conducted at major hubs, including Delhi and Mumbai.

Two special teams, led by senior officials, carried out the surveillance during night and early morning hours, focusing on key operational and technical areas. “The inspection covered flight operations, airworthiness, ramp safety, Air Traffic Control (ATC), Communication, Navigation and Surveillance (CNS) systems, and pre-flight medical evaluations,” the statement read. The regulator reported recurring technical issues on aircraft, revealing gaps in maintenance practices. “There were repeated instances of defects that had appeared multiple times, indicating insufficient monitoring and inadequate rectification,” DGCA said.

Among the observations, aircraft maintenance protocols were found lacking. According to the report, thrust reversers and flap slat levers were left unsecured during checks, and Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AMEs) at times failed to attend to identified snags. “Defect reports generated by onboard systems were not documented in the technical logbook,” the DGCA added. Issues were also detected in cabin preparedness. Several aircraft had life vests improperly stowed beneath seats, and in one case, corrosion-resistant tape on a winglet was found damaged.

Airside inspections revealed safety violations, including runway markings that had faded and rapid exit taxiway lighting that was improperly aligned. At one airport, obstruction limitation data had not been updated in three years despite visible new construction nearby. “No survey has been carried out to assess recent developments in the aerodrome’s vicinity,” the regulator noted.

Ground operations drew scrutiny as well. Baggage trolleys and other equipment were deemed unserviceable, and many ramp vehicles lacked speed governors. “Such vehicles were withdrawn from service, and the drivers’ permits were suspended,” the DGCA confirmed. Additionally, a domestic flight was delayed due to worn tyres, and was cleared only after necessary repairs. Simulator inconsistencies were also flagged, with one training device found mismatched with actual aircraft configurations and running outdated software.

In all cases, DGCA stated that concerned entities were informed of the findings and have been directed to take corrective measures within seven days. “Corrective actions are being tracked and future surveillance will continue to identify gaps in the system,” it said.

The regulator also noted that this intensified oversight forms part of a broader post-crash safety review aimed at systemic improvements. A new audit framework has been introduced for a comprehensive, cross-functional evaluation of the aviation sector. “During surveillance, ground activity and aircraft movements were monitored in detail to check compliance and identify vulnerabilities,” the DGCA said, adding that efforts will persist to ensure robust safety oversight.