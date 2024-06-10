Suresh Gopi sworn in as MoS, expresses desire to step down from cabinet

In a surprising turn of events, hours after being sworn in as Minister of State (MoS) in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third government on Sunday, BJP MP from Kerala, Suresh Gopi, expressed his wish to step down from the cabinet. The actor-turned-politician had made "a Union minister for Thrissur, Modi’s guarantee" a major campaign point during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Gopi, who was one of two BJP nominees from Kerala inducted into the Union Cabinet — the other being senior party leader George Kurian — told Malayalam TV channels in Delhi that his preference was to serve solely as an MP. "I want to work as an MP. My stand was that I didn’t want the Cabinet berth. I had told the party I was not interested in it. I think I will be relieved soon," Gopi stated.

He emphasized his commitment to the people of Thrissur, expressing confidence in his ability to perform effectively as an MP. Gopi also reiterated his passion for acting, indicating he would continue to pursue film projects alongside his political career.

Before leaving for Delhi, Gopi had commented at Thiruvananthapuram airport, “This (a Cabinet berth) is Modi’s decision. He called me and asked me to be at his home. I am obeying. I do not know anything else. I would be an MP working for Kerala and Tamil Nadu. I had already told people of Thrissur during the campaigning.”

Gopi's victory from the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, with a majority of over 74,000 votes against Communist Party of India leader V S Sunilkumar, marks a significant milestone for the BJP in Kerala. His induction into the Union Cabinet as the first-ever Lok Sabha member from Kerala for the BJP has been a source of pride for the party.

Despite his initial enthusiasm, Gopi's reluctance to take on the ministerial role comes just before the Union Cabinet's first scheduled meeting on Monday. The BJP remains optimistic about his contributions to the party and his constituency, whether from within the Cabinet or as a dedicated MP.