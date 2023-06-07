Supriya Sule claims that both state and central govts have completely failed on issues of women's safety and security in Maharshtra

A day after an 18-year-old college student was allegedly raped and murdered in her hostel room in Mumbai, NCP leader Supriya Sule claimed the central and Maharashtra governments have been a "complete failure" in terms of the safety and security of women.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Supriya Sule, who is the Lok Sabha member from Baramati in Maharashtra, also claimed that both the state and central governments were not serious when it came to protecting the dignity of women.

"We have seen how the police in Delhi acted with the protesting wrestlers demanding action against sexual harassment (allegations against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) while in Mumbai, a girl was raped and murdered in a government hostel. There was no security, cameras in the women's hostel," she said.

"The central and Maharashtra governments have been a complete failure in terms of the safety and security of women," Supriya Sule claimed.

The student of a polytechnic college in suburban Bandra was found murdered in her hostel room in Charni Road area of south Mumbai on Tuesday while a security guard, who is an accused in the case, was found dead on the railway tracks near Charni Road station, according to police.