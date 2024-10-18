Supreme Court to live-stream hearings for greater transparency; app in testing phase

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India is taking a significant step toward transparency by preparing to live-stream all its hearings. Sources indicate that an application designed for live-streaming sessions across all benches is currently undergoing testing. While the Constitution Bench hearings have been available for live viewing since 2022, this initiative will be the first to include regular day-to-day proceedings.

This significant step reflects the court's commitment to making judicial proceedings more accessible to the public, allowing citizens to witness the workings of the highest court in real time.