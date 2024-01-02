Supreme Court to hear plea of senior IPS against his removal as Himachal DGP following High Court order

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Wednesday a plea by senior IPS officer Sanjay Kundu, challenging his removal as Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police following a high court order.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra on Tuesday took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Kundu, and agreed to hear the plea.

Rohatgi said the police officer was not heard by the high court which, on December 26, directed the state government to shift him.

The top court initially said it would hear the plea during the day itself. It later took note of Rohatgi's submissions and posted the plea on Wednesday for consideration.

Following the high court's judgment, an order transferring Kundu was issued by the Himachal Pradesh governor on Tuesday. He has been transferred to the Ayush department as principal secretary.

Himachal Pradesh High Court on December 26 directed the state government to shift the state police chief and the Kangra superintendent of police so that they could not influence a probe into a businessman's complaint about a threat to his life.