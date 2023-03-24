Supreme Court to hear on April 5 plea by 14 opposition parties alleging 'misuse' of central probe agencies

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list for hearing on April 5 a plea by 14 opposition parties, led by the Congress, alleging arbitrary use of central probe agencies against political opponents.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the opposition parties such as the DMK, RJD, Bharat Rashtra Samiti, Trinamool Congress, NCP, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, JD(U), CPI(M), Communist Party of India, Samajwadi Party and J&K National Conference, and said the plea would be taken up for hearing on April 5.

"I am asking for the guidelines for the future. This is a remarkable convergence of 14 parties against the misuse of the agencies, both CBI and ED. Ninety five percent cases of the CBI and ED are against the leaders of opposition," Singhvi said.

The senior lawyer referred to the rise in the number of cases filed by CBI and ED after the NDA government came to power.

"Second statistics, pre-2014 and post-2014. Tere is a humongous jump in cases. The rate of conviction is four to five percent. We are asking for pre-arrest guidelines and post-arrest bail guidelines," Singhvi said.