Supreme Court stays its recent verdict on Aravalli, says clarification necessary

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that certain clarifications were necessary regarding the definitions it recently approved for the Aravalli Hills, while staying a ruling passed last month on the issue. The Court today opined that a committee of experts needs to study the environmental impact of the recommendations made by an earlier committee that was mostly comprised of bureaucrats.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices JK Maheshwari and AG Masih thus stayed the recent ruling on Aravalli that was based on the recommendations made by a panel constituted to define the Aravalli range for the purposes of mining. The Court passed the order in a suo motu case on issues concerning the definition of the Aravalli Hills, following widespread protests over fears of threats to the mountain range.