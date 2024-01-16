Supreme Court rejects plea by N Chandrababu Naidu to quash FIR in Skill Development scam but delivers split verdict on Section 17A PC Act

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a plea filed by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu seeking quashing of the first information report (FIR) registered against him in the Andhra Pradesh skill development programme scam case. A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi upheld the remand order passed by the Magistrate and the Andhra Pradesh High Court decision to dismiss the quashing plea.







