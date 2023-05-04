MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Kanimozhi's election from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi constituency
Big Story

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Kanimozhi's election from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi constituency

BY MPost4 May 2023 6:30 AM GMT
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Kanimozhis election from Tamil Nadus Thoothukudi constituency
X

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an election petition challenging the election of DMK MP Kanimozhi from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi constituency in 2019.

Kanimozhi had challenged a Madras High Court order which had refused to dismiss the petition against her

"The election petition is dismissed. Appeal is allowed," a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi said.

Kanimozhi contested from the Thoothukudi constituency in 2019 and her election was challenged by a voter, A Sanathana Kumar, on grounds that she failed to mention her husband's Permanent Account Number (PAN) in her election affidavit disclosing family assets.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X
X