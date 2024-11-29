Supreme Court calls for peace, halts action on Sambhal Mosque survey

In a significant development related to the ongoing mosque dispute in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, the Supreme Court has issued a series of directives aimed at maintaining peace and harmony in the region. The Court has asked the trial court in Sambhal not to pass any order concerning the survey of the Mughal-era mosque, which has been at the center of the controversy.

The Supreme Court further instructed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that peace and harmony are maintained throughout the region. It also emphasized the importance of setting up a peace committee consisting of members from both communities to foster dialogue and reduce tensions.

In another crucial move, the Supreme Court has directed the Allahabad High Court to take up the plea from the Muslim side within three working days of its filing. The High Court is expected to address the matter with urgency, ensuring a timely response to the ongoing legal proceedings.

Additionally, the Supreme Court ordered that any report filed in the Sambhal local court related to the mosque row will not be opened in the meantime, halting any further actions that could escalate the situation.

The plea filed by the Muslim side has been kept pending, with the Court setting its next hearing for the week beginning January 6, 2025, to review the progress and decide on the future course of action.

This is a developing story.