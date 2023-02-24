Supreme Court asks Centre to look into allegation of closure of General Provident Fund accounts of seven Patna High Court judges

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to look into the grievances of seven Patna High Court judges who claimed that their General Provident Fund accounts had been closed.

"We will resolve the issue on Friday," a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala said.

The bench asked Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj, appearing for the Centre, to look into the matter and take instructions on the issue. It fixed the plea of the judges for further hearing on March 3.

The plea was filed by seven Patna High Court judges -- justices Shailendra Singh, Arun Kumar Jha, Jitendra Kumar, Alok Kumar, Sunil Dutta Mishra, Chandra Prakash Singh and Chandra Shekhar Jha.

On February 21, the apex court agreed to hear on Friday the judges' plea.

On being mentioned, the CJI had quipped: "What? GPF (General Provident Fund) accounts of judges stopped? Who is the petitioner? List on Friday."