'Superstar of 2026 election' is DMK manifesto: CM Stalin

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu): Calling the DMK's election manifesto the "superstar of the 2026 polls", Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday asserted that while anyone can give promises, the public only trusts those made by his party.

Addressing a massive public meeting of the Secular Progressive Alliance here, Stalin, who is also DMK president, launched a scathing attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of basing his campaign entirely on "slander and low-level talk".

He labeled Palaniswami as a "liar" and the "image of betrayal", citing his past political conduct.

Stalin highlighted key "superstar" promises, including an increase in the monthly 'Maghalir Urimai Thogai' to Rs 2,000 and the 'Illatharasi' scheme, which provides Rs 8,000 coupons for homemakers to purchase household appliances.

Contrasting his "Dravidian Model" governance with the opposition, Stalin claimed Palaniswami's current rhetoric stems from an inability to digest the DMK’s successful implementation of welfare schemes.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23.