Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore to return to Earth on Wednesday

Cape Canaveral (US): NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore are scheduled to return to Earth at 3:27 am IST on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, after an extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Their return marks the conclusion of an unplanned nine-month stay, initially intended to last just eight days.

The prolonged mission began on June 5, 2024, when Williams and Wilmore arrived at the ISS aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. Technical malfunctions with the Starliner, including propulsion system issues, rendered it unsafe for their return journey. Consequently, NASA opted to extend their stay until a reliable alternative became available.

To facilitate their return, SpaceX’s Crew-10 mission launched from Kennedy Space Centre on March 14, 2025, delivering a new crew to the ISS. This crew exchange allows Williams and Wilmore, along with fellow astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, to depart the station. The undocking is planned for 1:05 am IST on Wednesday, with a splashdown off the Florida coast expected later that day.

During their extended tenure, Williams and Wilmore contributed to over 150 scientific experiments and assisted in station maintenance. They also observed natural disasters from space, providing valuable data for Earth-based studies. Despite the challenges posed by the unexpected extension, both astronauts maintained a positive outlook, emphasising their commitment to the mission’s success.

Upon return, they will undergo rehabilitation to readjust to Earth’s gravity, a process that can be physically demanding after prolonged exposure to microgravity. Wilmore noted that even simple tasks like lifting a pencil might feel strenuous initially.

The successful completion of this mission underscores the resilience and adaptability of astronauts and highlights the importance of having multiple spacecraft options for crewed missions. NASA’s collaboration with commercial partners like SpaceX ensures continued access to the ISS, even when unforeseen challenges arise.