Sunetra Pawar elected NCP president; party to nominate son Parth to RS seat vacated by her

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar was on Thursday unanimously elected as the new national president of the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) here, nearly a month after her husband Ajit Pawar, who held that position, died in a plane crash.

NCP working president Praful Patel made this announcement after the party's national executive committee meeting in Mumbai.

He also said that Parth Pawar would be nominated to the Rajya Sabha seat, which fell vacant after his mother Sunetra Pawar resigned and became the state deputy CM.

In June 2024, Sunetra Pawar was elected unopposed as a Rajya Sabha member from the NCP following her defeat in the Lok Sabha election prior to that.

After her husband Ajit Pawar's death on January 28 in Baramati, she resigned as a member of the Upper House of Parliament, and was sworn in as Maharashtra deputy CM.