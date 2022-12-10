Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu: The Next Chief Minister Of Himachal Pradesh





Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu who headed the Congress campaign committee in Himachal Pradesh is set to become the next Chief Minister.

The new Chief Minister is likely to take oath on Sunday, as per party leaders. Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly, is likely to be the deputy Chief Minister, the sources said.

The names were finalised by the party ty leadership following deliberations with the MLAs over two days amid hectic lobbying by aspirants, including state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, the wife of Virbhadra Singh, sources told PTI.

Sukhu, a former president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress is a four-term legislator and is considered close to party leader Rahul Gandhi, they said.





He was known as a detractor of Congress veteran and six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, according to the sources. The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.













