Suing agencies for lying to court: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he will appear before investigating agencies in the excise policy case and asserted that if he was “corrupt” then no one in the world was “honest”.



Addressing a press conference here over the CBI summons to him in the excise policy case, he claimed that BJP leaders were demanding his arrest and that if the party had “ordered” the probe agency to arrest him, it cannot refuse to do so.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned the AAP leader in connection with the case on Sunday. Kejriwal has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 am to answer queries of the investigating team, officials said.

The central probe agency has already arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the case.

It is alleged that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The policy was later scrapped. Courts are being lied to, those arrested are being tortured and there’s not a shred of proof of any wrongdoing, Kejriwal further said. Launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, Kejriwal said agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were going to extraordinary lengths to target their fiercest political opponents.

Kejriwal also attacked Modi for levelling allegations of corruption against him. “How can corruption be an issue for such a person who is submerged in corruption from head to toe,” he said and cited the charges levelled against Modi by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik.

“The AAP has given hope to people that it can remove their poverty, educate them and provide employment to their children. The Prime Minister wants to crush this hope,” he said.

In 30 years of BJP rule in Gujarat, in which Modi was the Chief Minister for 12 years, the condition of not a single school could be improved, while the AAP government in Delhi turned around the government schools in five years, he said.

“A temporary classroom had to be set up when the Prime Minister visited a school in Gujarat...,” he quipped.

Kejriwal said the BJP was trying to corner the AAP and it first sent AAP’s number 2 and number 3 (Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain) behind the bars and now they wanted to catch hold of him.

“The issue is not corruption or liquor scam. How could it be for a person who himself is submerged in corruption? I had cited various instances of corruption in my speech at Delhi Assembly in March and I got a call from Sanjay Singh (party MP) that I was next,” said the AAP supremo.

Batting for the now scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22 of his government, Kejriwal said it could have ended corruption.

“The same policy has led to 50 per cent rise in revenue in the last one year,” he claimed.

Kejriwal alleged torture and threats to those arrested by the central agencies in connection with the liquor scam probe.

“I want to ask the Prime Minister what is going on. They catch anyone and then torture them to name Kejriwal or Sisodia. That is their probe,” he said.

Kejriwal alleged that the CBI and the ED “lied” in court that Sisodia destroyed 14 mobile phones to hide evidence.

“The seizure memo of ED shows that it has four of the 14 phones, while one was with the CBI. Our own investigation has revealed that the remaining nine phone (numbers) were active and being used by persons like AAP volunteers,” he claimed.

Kejriwal further said that it has been alleged that a bribe of Rs 100 crore was taken, but he asked where was the money.

“More than 400 raids were conducted...where is the money? It was said that the money was used in the Goa elections. They questioned every Goa vendor whom we had employed, but could not find anything,” he asserted.

Later in a tweet, he said: “We will file appropriate cases against the CBI and the ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts.”