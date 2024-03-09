Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: Philanthropist and author Sudha Murty was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing her nomination as a powerful testament to “Nari Shakti’’ (women’s power).



Making the announcement, PM Modi said in a post on X that Murty’s nomination exemplified the strength and potential of women in shaping the nation’s destiny. He lauded her contribution in diverse fields.

Wishing her a fruitful tenure, he said: “I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji’s contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring.” Murty, wife of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, is also the chairperson of the Murty Trust and has authored several books.

The 73-year-old, whose nomination comes on International Women’s Day, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023. She is mother-in-law of U K Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

She holds a 0.83 per cent stake in IT bellwether Infosys which at current prices is worth close to Rs 5,600 crore. According to the latest shareholding filed by Infosys with the BSE, she holds 3.45 crore shares of the company. At the last closing price of Rs 1,616.95 on the BSE, Murty’s holding in Infosys is currently worth Rs 5,586.66 crore.

Her husband Narayana Murthy owns 1.66 crore equity shares that are worth Rs 2,691 crore.

Murty thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve the nation. “Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. It is my privilege and honour to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha by our Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji @rashtrapatibhvn. I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve our nation,” she said.