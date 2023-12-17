Successful operation: Indian Navy thwarts hijacking crisis in Arabian Sea

New Delhi: The Indian Navy’s Mission Deployed platforms successfully thwarted a hijacking incident in the Arabian Sea, demonstrating their commitment to maritime security, navy officials confirmed on Saturday morning.



The distress call came on December 14, on Thursday, when the Malta-flagged vessel MV Ruen, carrying 18 crew members, reported a hijacking situation with approximately six unknown personnel on board. The crew transmitted a Mayday message via the UKMTO portal, alerting authorities to the perilous situation.

“Immediately mobilizing its resources, the Indian Navy took proactive measures to address the unfolding crisis. Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft, engaged in surveillance in the area, were swiftly redirected, along with a warship on Anti-Piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden, to locate and assist the hijacked vessel,” Indian Navy confirmed.

Officials also added that on the early morning of December 15, 2023, the Indian Navy’s aircraft successfully located MV Ruen, continuously monitoring its movements as it headed towards the coast of Somalia. Subsequently, on Saturday morning, a warship deployed on an anti-piracy mission intercepted MV Ruen, ensuring a robust response to the threat.

However, the overall situation is under close scrutiny, with coordination maintained among various agencies and the Maritime Task Force in the region. The Indian Navy remains committed to its role as a first responder, prioritising the safety of merchant shipping not only for India but also in collaboration with international partners and friendly foreign countries.

This successful operation underscores the Indian Navy’s dedication to maintaining security in the region’s vital waterways, reflecting its prowess in responding to maritime challenges and ensuring the free and safe passage of vessels through these strategic waters.