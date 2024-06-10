Students protest near education ministry, demand probe into NEET 'irregularities'

New Delhi: Members of Left-affiliated students' unions held a protest near the education ministry here on Monday demanding a probe into the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, a statement said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday said the education ministry has set up a four-member panel to review the grace marks awarded to more than 1,500 candidates in the exam.

The move came amid allegations of inflation of marks leading to 67 candidates sharing the first rank in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam.

"Students demand an independent and transparent investigation into the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam to ensure accountability," Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union vice president Avijit Ghosh said.

"We demand the ministry to establish a more reliable and secure examination system to safeguard the integrity of entrance exams," Ghosh said.

The student community stands united in demanding a fair and transparent exam system. The future of countless students is at stake and the ministry must take immediate action to address these critical issues, Ghosh was quoted as saying in a statement.

The NTA has denied any irregularities and said the changes made in National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres were some of the reasons behind the students scoring higher marks.

The issue has also taken a political turn with several parties raising concerns about the authenticity of the national exam for medical courses.

The result of the medical entrance exam was announced on June 4 and thereafter aspirants have been alleging multiple issues, including irregularities in the test demanding a fresh examination.

Sixty-seven candidates had shared the first rank in the exam including eight from the same centre in Haryana. A record of more than 24 lakh candidates had registered for the exam this year.