Stringent laws alone do not make for just society, need to change our mindsets: CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi: There is no dearth of legal provisions to protect the interest of women in private and public spaces but law alone cannot make a just system, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said on Monday, stressing that society also has to shed its "patriarchal social attitude".



Speaking at News18 Network's She Shakti event, CJI Chandrachud said "we must foster institutional and individual ability to look beyond the male default".

"There is no dearth of substantive and procedural legal provisions targeted towards protecting the interests of women in private and public situations. But good laws including the stringent laws alone do not make for a just society.

"Above all we need to change our mindsets. The mindsets must move from making concessions for women to recognising their entitlement to lead lives based on freedom and equality. We must zealously guard against apparently protective laws infringing women's liberties and choices," the CJI said.

Addressing the event, he said, "Talking about women's rights is not a women's thing. Some of the great life lessons, I have learnt from my female colleagues."

"I believe equal participation of women is important for a better society. Before we adopted the Constitution of India, the Indian Women's Charter of Life was drafted by Hansa Mehta, who was feminist," he added.